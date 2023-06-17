Watch as Otumfuo flies presidential jet to meet compatriot king in Nigeria

General News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was in Nigeria recently to pay a visit to his bosom friend, the Esama of Benin Kingdom in Nigeria, Sir Chief Dr Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.



The Asante king’s 2-day visit to the Esama kingdom was littered with a display of royal wealth and a display of great friendship between the two monarchs.



In a news report by iTV Nigeria, and shared by The Asante Nation on Twitter, Otumfo Osei Tutu II landed at the Airforce Base, Benin, at exactly 5:15pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023, on board Ghana’s presidential plane.



He was received by the Esama of the Benin Kingdom himself, in the company of a small entourage of royals.



The report added that Otumfuo was then conveyed to the palace of the Esama, welcomed by a royal cultural display.



Prince Nana Poku, a nephew of the Asantehene, speaking on the visit of his uncle, said that it was premised on the fact that the Otumfuo had not seen his bosom friend, Sir Chief Dr Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, in a long time.



“His Majesty had not seen the Esama for some time, and decided to pay him a surprise visit that is always needed when friends only speak and don’t see each other for a long time. So, he wanted to come and see his brother and friend,” he told the channel in an interview.



During the visit, the Asantehene was bombarded with a lot of gifts from members of the royal clan.



After seeing his friend off after his second day of visit, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Sir Chief Dr Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, said in an interview that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s visit is evidence of their great friendship.



He expressed gratitude at the visit.



“A friend in need is a friend indeed. He’s my true friend and he came to see how I was doing and how I am, and I’m very grateful,” he said.



See the video below:







