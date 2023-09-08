Watch as Nana Osei Kofi Abiri destools Gyaasehene for engaging in galamsey

Regional News of Friday, 8 September 2023

The Omanhene of Kenyasi Number One in the Ahafo Region, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, has destooled one of his sub-chiefs, Gyaasehene Nana Kwabena Adu Boahen, for engaging in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



According to Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, his Gyaasehene knowingly sold lands entrusted to his care to illegal small-scale miners which he also benefits from.



One of the traditional leaders, who spoke on behalf of the Omanhene (Paramount Chief) at a public trial on September 6, 2023, stated that Nana Adu Boahen had been warned on several occasions to stop engaging in galamsey to no avail.



“You went to sell plots of lands to galamseyers saying that I was the one who told you to sell the lands. Your land at Sitiaja has been completely destroyed by galamsey. No vehicle, not even a bicycle can go there.



“The Omanhene has on several occasions warned that any of his chiefs who does illegal mining would be removed and urged that chiefs take advantage of the community mining programme but you did not listen,” he said in Twi.



The spokesperson added that Adu Boahen was also guilty of defrauding a woman in Sunyani in the import of some vehicles into the country.



Nana Osei Kofi Abiri before ordering the removal of Adu Buahen clarified that he was being removed for engaging in legal mining and not for the fraud.



“This is not because of the car but because of the galamsey, he has been engaging in. Take off his slippers, I have destooled him,” the Paramount Chief said.



Watch a video of the trial below:











