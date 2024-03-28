Watch as NPP woman leads chants for NAPO on his arrival at John Kumah’s One-Week event

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

A video of the arrival of the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, arriving at the One-Week Celebration for the late Deputy Minister of Finance cum Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, has emerged online.



In the video, where nearly everybody is wearing black apparel, the minister is seen being led by a procession of New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathisers, even as they chant praises in his name.



The chants, led by a woman who was brandishing an NPP-branded knit scarf, had words like, ‘Obiara nim se, eye NAPO a ne ba,” to wit, “everybody knows that it is NAPO’s time.”



It is unclear what time the woman was referring to, but it is not far from linking it to the fact that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the MP for Manhyia South, has been heavily linked to the vacant running mate position of the NPP.



Should he be named as such, he will work together with the sitting Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the NPP going into the 2024 general elections.



John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital, after what has been communicated as a short illness.



He was 45-years-old.



