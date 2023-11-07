Watch as Minority MPs chant 'presidoo' to welcome Kennedy Agyapong back to parliament

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Members of Parliament on the Minority side warmly received Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, upon his return, following his loss to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.



As Agyapong entered the chamber, the Minority MPs greeted him with enthusiastic chants of "presidoo," a jargon referring to 'president.'



They applauded and cheered him as he made his way to his seat.



Kennedy Agyapong secured the second place in the party's presidential primaries held on November 4, 2023, amassing 71,191 votes, accounting for 37.41% out of the total votes cast.



Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia obtained 118,210 votes, representing 61.43%.



The other contenders, former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; and Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 1,459 votes (0.76%) and 781 votes (0.41%), respectively.



Although Agyapong was unsuccessful, his popularity among NPP supporters has continued to soar.



