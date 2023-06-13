Watch as Kennedy Agyapong attempts to dance Borborbor

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has been seen in a viral video attempting to display his dancing prowess in one of the traditional dances of the Ewes; Borborbor.



The video was shared by the former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho and captioned; "Someone should tell Kennedy Agyapong that I will now issue an order for his immediate arrest and detention so I can teach him how to dance “borborbor” (not borborliborbor) because he is destroying our sacred dance,"



The video captures Kennedy Agyapong moving unrhythmically to a Borborbor tune in the background and having a moment of his life with his followers.



The flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong is currently on a nationwide campaign trail to rally support to become the flagbearer for the NPP in come November 2023. He started the bid from the Volta Region.





Someone should tell Kennedy Agyepong that I will now issue an order for his immediate arrest and detention so I can teach him how to dance “borborbor” (not borborliborbor) because he is destroying our sacred dance ???????????? pic.twitter.com/fJCQfIuRwo — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) June 12, 2023

