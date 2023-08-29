Watch as Kennedy Agyapong arrives at NPP headquarters to face disciplinary committee

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has arrived at the party headquarters to face the disciplinary committee of the party today, August 29, 2023.



He was summoned over alleged threats and accusations he directed towards President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the Special Delegates Conference on Saturday.



Agyapong was summoned by the committee to answer the claims he made in the video.



In a widely circulated video, the Assin North MP was captured threatening the president and the vice president over alleged attacks on his agents.



He was heard saying, “President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”



Kenndy Agyapong arrived at the party headquarters in a convoy of vehicles and was greeted by some of his supporters.



He was then ushered into the committee room, where he is expected to face questioning from the panel.



Aside from Kennedy Agyapong, the committee is also expected to meet the Hopeson Adorye and Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, and Musa Sulemana for going against the laid down for the elections and misconduct.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



