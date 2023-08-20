Watch as Ghanaians who made history on 10000km Accra-London by road trip return home

General News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Only about two weeks ago, they were making all the headlines for the right reasons when they completed a historic 10,000 km by road ride from Accra to London.



Today, they have returned home to Ghana.



The team of over a dozen men, and one woman (who got off along at the way at Morrocco) achieved this feat in 16 days, receiving all the positive plaudits from across the world.



According to one of the leaders of the team, known as Saka, they embarked on the trip because, among other things, if other people have been able to travel via road from other parts of the world to Ghana, they could also do so.



On arrival at London, the team received a rousing welcome from the Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom, and later, they shipped their vehicles back to Ghana.



In a video that has been shared on their page (Wanderlust GHANA), on Sunday, August 20, 2023, it shows how some of the members of the team have returned to Ghana.



