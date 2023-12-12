Watch as Ghanaian woman skillfully lures and captures a cat in viral video

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this captivating footage, a Ghanaian woman showcased her adept skills as she negotiated with a cat's owner in the casual presence of two cats.



With a sac and some food as bait, she masterfully lures her chosen cat, leaving netizens amazed at her impressive handling of the situation.



The trending video captures the woman engaging in negotiations, while surrounded by two casually roaming cats.



After settling on a price and identifying her preferred feline, she swiftly pulls out a sac, uses tempting food to lure the cat, and effortlessly picks it up.



Watch the video below







NAY/AE



