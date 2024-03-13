Watch as ECG taskforce storms Ridge Hospital to present final disconnection notice

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), as part of its debt recovery exercise, stormed the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, otherwise known as Ridge Hospital, to officially present notice to the authorities of the facility and also warn them of its intended power cut.



This comes after the power distributor, on March 12, 2024, published a list of some ninety-one government hospitals and health facilities across the country, who had accrued a total debt of GH₵261million.



In a video shared on X by citinewsroom, the task force arrived at Ridge Hospital to present the official and final notice to the authorities of the hospital, while urging them to pay up or risk their power supply being interrupted.



The personnel from ECG were clad in their customised reflectors as they walked into the hospital premises.



The hospital, a key healthcare provider in Accra, is part of a list that includes other major institutions like Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital, which are also at risk of disconnection.



Below are the hospitals and the debts they owe to ECG:

Volta Region:



Total: GH¢15,163,879



Notable hospitals: Kpeve Government Hospital, Ho Municipal Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Hohoe Municipal Hospital, Keta Municipal Hospital, Ketu South Hospital, Sogakope District Hospital, and Worawora Government Hospital.



Accra East Region:



Total: GH¢66,643,680.32



Notable hospitals: 37 Military Hospital, Police Hospital, Dodowa District Hospital, Pantang Hospital, Lekma Hospital, La General Hospital, University of Ghana Hospital, Achimota Hospital, Kwabenya Hospital



Tema Region:



Total: GH¢8,227,299.48



Notable hospitals: Community 22 Polyclinic, Akuse Government Hospital, Battor Hospital, General Hospital, Kpone Health Center, Ministry of Health, Municipal Health, Polyclinic Nungua, Sege Polyclinic, Somanya District Hospital, Urban Health



Accra West Region:



Total: GH¢55,782,569.71



Notable hospitals: Bortianor Polyclinic, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Nsawam Hospital, Oduman Polyclinic, and Ridge Regional Hospital



Central Region:



Total: GH¢21,313,839.75



Notable hospitals: Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, Cape Coast Municipal Hospital, Central Regional Hospital, District Hospital, Trauma Hospital Winneba, Twifo Praso New Hospital, and Winneba Government Hospital.



Eastern Region:



Total: GH¢21,031,322



Notable hospitals: Abirim District Hospital, Government Hospital, Asamankese Hospital, Begoro Government Hospital, Kibi Government Hospital, Government Hospital, Koforidua SDA Hospital, Kwahu Government Hospital, and St. Dominic Hospital



Ashanti Region:



Total: GH¢50,045,753.72



Notable hospitals: Agogo Hospital, Konongo Government Hospital, Kumawu District Hospital, Mamhya Government Hospital, Mampong Maternity Hospital, Bekwai District Hospital, Government Hospital, Fomena Government Hospital, Obuasi Government Hospital, Atonsu Government Hospital, Bibiani Government Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, SDA Hospital Kwadaso, St. Patrick Hospital Offinso, and Suntreso Government Hospital.



Western Region:



Total: GH¢22,312,253



Notable hospitals: Bogoso Hospital, Takoradi Hospital, Tarkwa Government Hospital, Tarkwa Hospital Apinto, Wassa Dunkwa Hospital, Government Hospital, Nsuaem Hospital, Kwasimintim Hospital, Essikado Government Hospital, Elubo Hospital, Akwantombra Hospital.



