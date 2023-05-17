Watch as Bawumia gets massive endorsement from Ashanti Region NPP chairmen

General News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video that has been shared on Twitter shows a gathering of persons believed to be all the chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti, chanting the name of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to the caption on the video, the chants of the men in the video is an endorsement of the presidential candidature of the vice president.



“HE @MBawumia gets massive endorsement from the Ashanti Regional Chairmen. The signs are clear, Bawumia is the next President of Ghana, Join the #DMB train now,” the tweet by @Gen_Buhari_ said.



While it has not yet been officially announced by Dr Bawumia, there continues to be strong indications from across the country of the bid of the vice president for the vacant role as the NPP’s flagbearer.



