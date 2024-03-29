Watch as Alan and his 'afafranto group' storm John Kumah's One Week

Regional News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

A few fascinating scenes were created when Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and members of his Movement for Change arrived at the late John Kumah's one-week observation at Onwe.



Alan Kyerematen, together with members of his movement as they exchanged pleasantries with the late MP's family members, received cheering and chants for victory from the crowd.



Dressed up in funeral clothes, most of these supporters joined Alan Kyerematen to exchange pleasantries with the already-seated family members of the late John Kumah and other loved ones.



During the exchange of pleasantries, the supporters at some point were asked to allow for Alan Kyerematen and a few leading members to shake hands with the president, the Chief of Staff, and other dignitaries who were seated at the high podium.



The former Minister of Trade was joined by some known personalities of the movement such as Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and Opooman, among others.



The supporters of Alan's movement were optimistic that he would win the 2024 general elections because he was competent and the only person who could transform the fortunes of this country.



"Here comes Mr. Kyerematen. He is our own, Ashantis. A competent person who has technical know-how when it comes to job creation. Let's get hold of him; Alan is our own," words said to praise Alan Kyerematen.



Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen donated an amount of GH¢5,000 to support the one-week observation of the late John Kumah.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from the NPP in 2023 and formed the Movement for Change, a movement whose symbol is a butterfly, known in the Twi language as 'afafranto'.



