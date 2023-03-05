Watch arrival of Akufo-Addo at Stadium for Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko game

General News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2023, for the Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in his usual white shirt and black trouser wearing a broad smile.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was accompanied by Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea Bissau, who is the Special Guest of Honour for Ghana's upcoming Independence Day Anniversaay in the Volta Region on Monday, March 6, 2023.



Also in Akufo-Addo's entourage was GFA boss Kurt Okraku, Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, and GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fiano.



The game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is the Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixture but is being used to honour the president of the Republic of Ghana.



The winner of the 2023 President's Cup will get a trophy and a cash prize of GH₵ 50,000 while the winner goes home with GH₵30,000.



Penalties will decide the winner of the President's Cup if the game ends in a draw with the teams sharing the points.



Watch Akufo-Addo's arrival below:




