Watch arrival of Akufo-Addo, Wontumi at Alisa Hotel for Bawumia campaign unveiling

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in attendance at the Alisa Hotel on Monday, February 19, 2024, when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executive Council met.



The body convened to receive the campaign team of the 2024 elections.



Akufo-Addo arrived at the premises amid heavy security detail. His car stopped at the entry point as he exchanged pleasantries with a few people before heading inside.



Another video shared by Starr FM showed the arrival of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi.



Dressed in a white Kaunda suit, the controversial chairman was accosted by a small crowd as he made his way to the venue.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will chair the 2024 campaign in his capacity as the flagbearer.



His yet-to-be-appointed vice presidential candidate will be the vice chairperson, General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong announced at the end of the gathering.



"For the 2024 NPP campaign, both presidential and parliamentary; the chairman for the campaign is the flagbearer himself, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



"The vice chairman for the campaign or the coordinating committee will be the vice presidential candidate whom we are yet to select. So, the flagbearer is the chairman for the whole campaign," Kodua told the press.



He stressed that all "committees" that will be constituted at all other levels, will, therefore, report to the flagbearer.



