Watch alleged clash between factions at NDC women, youth elections

The 10th Youth and Women Conference of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which took place at the University of Cape Coast was reportedly halted after confusion over alleged interference in the election of the party’s women and youth executives.



A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed a clash that allegedly happened between factions of the incumbent National Youth Organiser of the party and his challenger Yaw Brogya Genfi.



In the said video some 'macho' men can be seen attacking each other with all forms of weapons including chairs, sticks, knives and stones.



Gunshots could also be heard at some point. One person could be seen lying helpless on the ground.



An onlooker was also heard saying, “the person is dying oh!”. While another questioned, “What are the police here for”?



One of the macho men seemingly attacked the person who was taking the video. The videographer then run towards where some personnel of the Ghana Police Service stood for safety.



“Gentleman, I have been telling you to stop, you were there I told you to stop (videoing). They will kill you. You were doing it, I have been warning you, stop and come. These people, they will kill you oh,” one of the policemen could be heard saying.



It is alleged that one person died as a result of the clash and another person sustained stab wounds.



Neither the Ghana Police Service nor the leadership of the NDC has commented on the alleged incident yet.



Meanwhile, the National Women’s Organiser, Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw and the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, fought off competition from Margaret Ansei and Yaw Brogya Genfi respectively to retain their positions,



