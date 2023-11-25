Watch a viral video of a freshly born baby being rescued from the manhole of a public toilet

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video making rounds on social media shows how a freshly born baby miraculously survived after being abandoned in the manhole of a public toilet.



According to social media users, the baby was delivered in a public toilet in Ghana and put in the manhole.



The video, which was shared by EBHUB on X, on Saturday, November 25, 2023, showed the baby miraculously floating in the manhole.



The community members managed to remove it through a hole in the manhole.



The video also showed the baby, who still had his umbilical cord attached, being bathed by some of the community members.



After bathing it, one of the women, who was in a uniform of nurses, could be seen holding the body as he was being moved.



Watch the video below.



Viewer discretion is advised.





BAI/BB