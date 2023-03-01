Watch Tinubu's reaction the moment he was declared Nigeria's president-elect

General News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced the results in the wee hours of Wednesday, March 1.
After reading out the total number of valid votes secured by each of the 18 candidates in the race, the INEC chair declared: “I now perform my responsibility as chief returning officer of the federation,” the INEC chair said.
“I, professor Mahmood Yakubu, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 general election. The election was contested.
“That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned.”
Team Tinubu celebrates:
Over at the Abuja residence of Tinubu, he was surrounded by allies, family and his vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima in a packed room following the proceedings.
In a video widely shared by the APC, Tinubu is seen with a clenched fist punching the air moments before Mahmood declared him winner.
He simultaneously stands on his feet along with everyone in the room as they jubilate for winning the February 25 polls.
