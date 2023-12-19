Watch Sosu in a scuffle with GIS as New Force spokesperson is re-arrested

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The lawyer representing the embattled spokesperson of the New Force Movement, Francis-Xavier Sosu, clashed with officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) following how the officers re-arrested his client Shalimar Abbuissi.



The Belgian national was immediately arrested again after state prosecutors decided to drop charges against her.



A video shared by Accra-based JoyNews captured the intense confrontation between Sosu and GIS officers.



The footage shows a visibly agitated Sosu engaged in a heated exchange and body confrontation with the immigration officials who were involved in Shalimar Abbuissi's re-arrest.



Francis-Xavrier attempted to speak with his client, but the immigration service officers forcefully prevented him, to the extent that Sosu was pushed away from Shalimar Abbuissi to make way for her to enter the waiting vehicle ready to carry her away.



He could be heard expressing vehement complaints about the officers' rough handling of his client and their interference, preventing him from having a conversation with her before she was placed in the vehicle.



He repeatedly questioned the officers saying: “Is that how you do your work?”, as he also pushed one of the officers.



A man who appeared to be senior in rank to those of the immigration officers there directed them to quickly get the movement's spokesperson into the car so they move.



Shalimar Abbuissi’s mother, who was also at the scene, was seen crying because her daughter was being taken away again.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel





New Force Spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi re-arrested by Ghana Immigration Service after the state prosecutors dropped charges against her in court. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/Nb6TizvdDt — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 19, 2023

NW/BB