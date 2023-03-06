Watch Rauf Addrisu, the police dispatch rider who died in gruesome accident, in action

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

A personnel of the Ghana Police Service, by name Rauf Addrisu, reportedly died in a gory road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway, on Friday, March 3, 2023.



A viral video sight by GhanaWeb sighted by GhanaWeb showed Rauf Addrisu (a.k.a. Mando), who works under the dispatch rider division of the police service, plying his trade.



The late Mando, on his motorcycle, could be seen leading a covey on a busy street in Kumasi.



He was skilfully driving his motor amid sirens and gestures to create a path for the convoy, he was leading.



According to a police report which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the accident that resulted in Mando’s death happened after a Kia Grandbird VIP bus crashed into the motor of Rauf Addrisu (a.k.a. Mando), who works under the dispatch rider division of the police service.



The report indicated that the driver of the VIP bus failed to observe the traffic on the road which resulted in the accident, leading to the victim dying on the spot.



