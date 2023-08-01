Watch Otumfuo’s arrival at Trinidad and Tobago for the Emancipation Day celebration

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, departed for Trinidad and Tobago for their Emancipation Day Celebration, on Sunday, July 30, 2023.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the special guest of honour for the Emancipation Day celebration, which is celebrated every August 1 to commemorate the final abolition of Chattel Slavery in the British colonies on August 1, 1834.



A video shared by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio showed the reception of the Ashanti Kingdom's overload at Port of Spain, the capital town of Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday.



The video showed the moment the plane carrying the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II landed at Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain.



After getting off the plane, the Asantehene was welcomed by officials of the government of Trinidad and Tobago.



He then proceeded to inspect a guard of honour, after which he left for a welcome ceremony.



The President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, sent the Prime Minister of the country, Keith Christopher Rowley, and their Honouree Counsel to officially invent Otumfuo to be the special quest for their 2023 Emancipation Day.



The first country to celebrate the day is Trinidad and Tobago.



