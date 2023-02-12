Watch Otumfuo make a sign of the cross after receiving Cross of St Augustine

General News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the latest recipient of the prestigious St Augustine Cross Awardees.



The Cross of St Augustine was presented to the Asantehene by the leader of the Anglican Church, the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justine Welby, when he paid a duty call on the King at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



According to His Grace Justine Welby, the person to be awarded the cross was the late Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II.



The cross is an award of merit given by the Archbishop of Canterbury and awarded to members of the Anglican Communion who have made significant contributions to the life of the worldwide Communion, or to a particular autonomous church within Anglicanism. It is the highest award within the Anglican Communion.



A video shared by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio showed Otumfuo making the sign of the cross (In the name of the Father, and of the Son and the Holy Spirit) after receiving the cross from His Grace Justine Welby.



The monarch of the Ashanti Kingdom could also be seen solemnly reading the citation that comes with the cross of St Augustine.



The two-man then shook hands for a long time while exchanging pleasantries.



The Archbishop of Canterbury said that Otumfuo is receiving the award because of his contribution to the growth of the Anglican Church and his contribution to society.



