General News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch NPP’s Afenyo Markins display ‘Agbadza’ skills

The Deputy Majority leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu constituency, Afenyo Markins, has stunned the audience by showcasing his extraordinary talent for dancing, mesmerizing spectators with his flawless 'Agbadza' skills.

The MP, captured in a viral video shared by Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, was enjoying the moment and dancing to traditional tunes while doing the Agbadza dance at Akosua Village in Winneba where his tribesmen mostly reside.

Afenyo Markins, usually known in the political scene, seized the opportunity to break away from the conventional public persona and embrace his cultural roots.

'Agbadza' dance is an integral part of the Ewe people's cultural heritage in Ghana. It is known for its complex sequences of movements, requiring a deep understanding of rhythm, balance, and coordination. Traditionally performed during festivals and social gatherings, 'Agbadza' symbolizes unity, celebration, and the strength of community bonds.

