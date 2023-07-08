You are here: HomeNews2023 07 08Article 1800290

Politics of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch NPP MP's priceless reaction to Ursula Owusu's argument during anti-LGBTQ+ debate

Samuel Atta Akyea (right) looking at Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (left) from head to toe play videoSamuel Atta Akyea (right) looking at Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (left) from head to toe

The reaction of the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, to arguments being made by his colleague MP for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, caught the eye of many Ghanaians.

Atta Akyea, who was sitting close to Ursula Owusu-Ekuful during the debt and was focused on his phone, gazed at Ursula in a reprehensive manner immediately after she uses the word “anal sex”.

As Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, was becoming aggressive during her submission, Atta Akyea, who appeared shocked, started looking at her from head to toe.

The Abuakwa South MP, who is a former Minister for Works and Housing, at a point could be seen smiling when Ursula urged women who are being forced to have annual sex to report their patterners to the police.

He then started looking at the minister with a straight face as she was listing sexual acts including the use of sex toys which are unnatural carnal knowledge under the laws of Ghana.

Watch the Atta Akyea reaction below:



BAI/OGB

