Watch Konongo residents attacking fire officers over late arrival to scene

Some residents of Konongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region attacked fire officers and caused damage to their truck on Saturday, February 10, 2024.



The incident unfolded as the residents accused the fire officers of delayed response to a fire outbreak in the area.



A video shared on the official Twitter handle of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) captured the intensity of the confrontation.



The footage shows a group of angry youths armed with various weapons and throwing stones at the officers.



The firefighters are also captured attempting to drive away from the scene in a bid to protect their lives.



Information available to GhanaWeb shows that officers from Konongo were deployed to a fire scene near Nkwakwa, and while at the scene, they received another distress call and had to rush back to Konongo township, because only one fire engine serves several communities.



However, the residents, unhappy about the late arrival at the scene, resorted to attacking them.



A/R:- PUBLIC CAUTIONED AS KONONGO ODUMASI FIREFIGHTERS FACE HOSTILITY WHILE RESPONDING TO A DUAL FIRE



Amidst battling a fierce blaze at Pra Junction, the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station received a distress fire call at 2126 hours reporting another outbreak near Stellex Pharmacy… pic.twitter.com/sflhhiSITX — Ghana National Fire Service (@gnfsofficial) February 11, 2024

