Watch Ken Agyapong's reaction to Anas’ defeat at Supreme Court in defamation suit

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to his recent legal victory over investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The journalist had sued the lawmaker for defamation, but upon dismissal of his suit by a High Court last year via a damning verdict, he appealed to the Supreme Court to quash the ruling of the lower court.



In an abridged ruling by a five-member panel led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, three Justices agreed with the High Court judge, while two dissented.



The full ruling of all five justices is yet to be released.



Speaking exclusively to the Announcer Newspaper, a Facebook outlet, Agyapong said he was indifferent about the outcome and dared Anas to file a further appeal if he is still dissatisfied.



“I am indifferent about the whole thing. It was a High Court ruling he decided to appeal at the Supreme Court, seeking the earlier ruling to be quashed, but the apex court has ruled based on the evidence.



“The High Court judge’s ruling was based on empirical evidence that I made available, and that evidence-based ruling was to the effect that Anas’ work is not above board.



“I’m just cool about it; I feel the judges have spoken; if he is still aggrieved, he can go further,” he stressed.



Agyapong disclosed that he had more material on Anas’ modus operandi and would not hesitate to release them if need be: “I have more evidence on Anas; there are lots of pen drives. I have so many of them, much more than we presented to the courts.”



He tasked Ghanaians to be truthful while admitting that politics has made a lot of the citizenry timid over issues that they should make bold pronouncements on.



“What I can tell Ghanaians is let’s be truthful in all we do and remain fearless. Politicians have sowed so much fear in people that truthfulness has become a rare commodity. I have no gripe with Anas; the truth is what I needed to be established,” he added.



Watch his full submission below:







