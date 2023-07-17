Watch IGP, senior police officers pay last respect to police officer murdered in Ablekuma bullion van robbery attack

The final funeral rites of the police officer killed in the bullion robbery incident at Ablekuma Fan Milk, a suburb of Accra; General Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah, was held at the St. George’s Catholic Church, National Police Training School (NPTS), Tesano.



Present at the event were the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and other senior leaders of the Ghana Police Service.



During the burial Mass, the IGP and the senior leadership of the police took turns to say their farewells and salute their “fallen hero”.



The Mass was followed by a fire-packed and emotional farewell match by the police who matched through the principal streets of Tesano with the remains of their colleague the late Officer Callistus Amoah.



Brief profile of General Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah by Ghana Police Service:



General Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah was enlisted into the Ghana Police Service as a General Recruit on 3rd January 2017. After some months of vigorous training at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS), Pwalugu, in the Upper East Region he passed out on 6th September 2017, as a General Constable.



He was later posted to the National Protection Unit (NPU) in the Greater Accra Region, the only station he served in his entire Police career. He further gained promotion to the rank of Lance Corporal on 1st January 2022, the rank he held until his untimely death on 22nd June 2023.



Callistus embodied the true spirit of the Ghana Police Service. His dedication and professionalism were unmatched, instilling a sense of security and trust within the communities he served.



Below are audio-visuals from the event:









The Ghana Police Service, on Friday 14th July 2023, bid farewell to our gallant fallen hero, General Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah, a dedicated and hardworking young Police officer who served his country with unwavering commitment. pic.twitter.com/xjm1jP16ZZ