General News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Germans sing popular Twi hymn 'Oye' melodiously

Some of the Germans at the Chenku waterfalls

Ghana is noted as a tourist destination and one can say that to a large extent, it is one of the African countries where foreigners can quickly learn its local languages, especially the Akan language - Twi.

A fascinating video making rounds has caught the eyes of many Ghanaians. In this video, some German Catholic choir members were captured singing one of Ghana's popular Twi hymns - 'Oye'.

The Germans, numbering about 15 were serving viewers melodious tunes at the Tsenku Waterfalls in Accra.

In a tweet shared by Ghana Stories, it cited Frederick Kofi Deladem as the owner of the video which has since gone viral.

According to the tweep, these Germans were on a tour at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

