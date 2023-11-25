Watch Ejisuhemaa's gun firing display to welcome Otumfuo to Berekum

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The funeral of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, witnessed a gun firing display by Nana Yaa Asantewaa, the Queen Mother of the Ejisu Traditional Council in the Ashanti region.



The event, which drew dignitaries from far and wide, including Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was held with tension due to the apparent feud between the Asantehene and Dormaahene.



Nana Yaa Asantewaa, openly brandished a double-bareled pump-action gun, discharging multiple shots into the air amidst cheers from the crowd.



She fired about six shots, capturing the attention and applause of onlookers.



The queen mother's display occurred during the arrival of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who led a delegation from Asanteman to pay respects to the late Berekumhene.



Asantehene made a grand entrance into Berekum with a procession of over 40 vehicles, including VIP buses and a convoy. The convoy featured more than 20 Toyota Land Cruisers, a Range Rover, two Toyota Tundra vehicles, as well as police vehicles and riders.









The brave women that handle guns before the entry of Asantehene .. Ejisuhemaa.. )to tuo



Dormaahene || Asante y3 k3se pic.twitter.com/MV8aMfuQQF — alvinotchere (@AlvinOtchere) November 23, 2023

AM/SARA