Watch Dormaahene sing for Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a.k.a General Chairman, visited his home region, the Bono Region, to thank them for their support.



As part of his thank-you tour, Asiedu Nketiah paid a courtesy call to the President of the Bono Regional House of Chief and Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu.



After advising the new national chairman of the NDC, Dormaahene started serenading him (Asiedu Nketiah).



The group of people who were present, then joined the chief as they sang: “Chairman dey go, chairman dey come but Chairman General has come to stay.



“Chairman, chairman, chairman General has a long way to go, he has come to stay.”



After the song, all the people standing on their feet burst into huge rounds of applause for Asiedu Nketiah.



Watch the Dormaahene singing for Asiedu Nketiah in the video below:







