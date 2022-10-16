Watch CCTV footage of robbery attack at Amasaman

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video capturing a robbery incident at Amasaman, a suburb of Accra has been making the rounds on social media.



The incident according to reports happened during the week around 9pm.



In the video two men were seen chasing an individual on a motorcycle, they managed to enter a compound with the said individual until they successfully snatched some document from the unidentified person.



He however escaped immediately after; details of the robbery attack are yet to be gathered.



shared on Twitter by Sika Official





Robbery: This happened last night at Amasaman behind the hospital around 9pm pic.twitter.com/O0ZdcExlCV — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 15, 2022

NYA/KPE