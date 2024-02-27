Watch CCTV footage of how passengers escaped robbery attack on Accra-Kumasi highway

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An incident captured on CCTV footage and shared on social media showed the moment a driver and passengers aboard the 2M Express bus were attacked by armed robbers on the Accra-Kumasi highway.



The incident, which occurred at night, revealed the moment the driver and passengers faced the threat of gunshots.



The CCTV cameras installed in the vehicle documented the entire ordeal, capturing the sound of gunshots fired by the armed robbers.



Per the footage, the 2M Express bus was travelling behind another vehicle when suddenly, the vehicle ahead abruptly stopped in the middle of the road, individuals believed to be from that vehicle were seen running for their lives, with gunshots echoing in the background.



In a bid to escape the impending danger, the PM Express driver hastily reversed until finding a safe spot on the road.



Some of the passengers were captured seeking refuge within the confines of the vehicle, attempting to shield themselves from potential stray bullets.







AM/SARA



