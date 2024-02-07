Watch Bawumia's arrival at UPSA for the announcement of his vision for Ghana

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is addressing Ghanaians on his presidential bid today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024,



Dr. Bawumia, the current Vice President of Ghana, will engage the public through a publicised event themed, 'Bawumia Speaks. Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future'.



The vice president is expected to outline ‘his own vision’ as he puts it, to get Ghana out of the current economic quagmire and lead the country to the dreamland at the event which is being held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The vice president arrived at the venue of the event in style. Before entering the venue for the programme, Dr Bawumia and his wife were mobbed by hundreds of people who were eagerly awaiting his arrival.



Dr Bawumia then proceeded to the auditorium with the help of the security and his entourage to cheers from tens of thousands of supporters.



The vice president and his wife could be seen waving and shaking hands with the people who were in attendance at the event.



Watch a video of Dr Bawumia's arrival below:





The arrival of H.E The Vice President of The Republic Of Ghana, Dr. @MBawumia and his wife @SBawumia at the UPSA Auditorium for his public lecture#BawumiaSpeaks #AsaaseRadio #ElectionNerveCentre pic.twitter.com/ocaq7QHEfO — Asaase 99.5 Accra (@asaaseradio995) February 7, 2024

