Watch Asiedu Nketiah pray for his son’s victory in 2024 elections on his birthday

A video footage of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), offering prayers for his son Charles Asiedu, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Tano South, has surfaced online.



The footage, shared by UTV on June 23, 2023, depicts the chairman, affectionately known as the "General Mosquito," invoking blessings and success for his son's electoral campaign.



The video, accompanied by the caption "Asiedu Nketiah prays for his son's victory ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary Elections on the occasion of his birthday," showcases Chairman Nketiah uttering words of encouragement to his son, expressing confidence that he will emerge victorious in the election.



He links the significance of his son's birthday with the Assin North by-election, stating that he believes that come December 7, 2024, Charles will secure a win and serve as a Member of Parliament for the constituency.



"God bless you! Congratulations on your birthday. As your birthday coincides with the by-election, I pray that insha Allah, on December 7, 2024, God will grant you victory in the election you are contesting….



"Your birthday falls on a day when you are actively engaged in campaign activities. Therefore, I hope that by December 2024, you will be serving in parliament. Amen."



Charles Asiedu who is the immediate past Organiser in Brong Ahafo Region for the NDC polled a total of 698 votes in the NDC primaries to lead the party in the elections with his close contender, Nana Agyeman Prempeh, retaining 281 votes.



David and Osman the other two contenders polled 189 and 109 votes respectively.





