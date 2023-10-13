Watch Alan Kyerematen showcase his Adowa skills at a funeral

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presidential hopeful and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, portrayed the rich culture of Ashantis at a funeral he attended.



Alan, who recently left the New Patriotic Party, displayed his Adowa Skills at the funeral to show that he is a true Ashanti man.



A video he shared on Facebook, on October 12, 2023, showed Alan dancing together with a chief.



Alan admonished Ghanaians to treasure their culture adding how it's depth is seen during sad times.



The depth of Ghanaian culture is seen during sad times. Let's uphold our traditions, which are a symbol of optimism and a monument to our forefathers' tenacity.



“In times of sorrow, the richness of Ghanaian culture shines through. Let's honour our traditions, a testament to the resilience of our ancestors and a beacon of hope.



“Keeping the departed in our thoughts and prayers,” the video he shared was captioned.



Watch Alan dancing in the video below:











