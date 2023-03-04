Watch Alan Kyerematen's arrival at Christian Atsu's one-week observation

Politics of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party's flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, was given a rousing welcome at Adjiringanor Astroturf Park in Accra where he attended the one-week observation of the late Christian Atsu.



The former Minister of Trade and Industries joined hundreds of Ghanaians who had gathered at the Adjiringanor Astroturf Park to offer their condolences to the family of Christian Atsu and also hear about the funeral arrangements for the late footballer.



Alan Kyerematen who was wearing a black shirt and a trouser was immediately surrounded by cameras and patrons as his security detail escorted him to take his designated seat.



Today March 4, 2023, marks exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the south-eastern part of Turkey and Syria.



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



Watch the video below of Alan Kyerematen's arrival at Christian Atsu's one-week observation:



