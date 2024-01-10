You are here: HomeNews2024 01 10Article 1909976

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Akufo-Addo's meeting with Black Stars at AFCON 2023 farewell dinner

President Akufo-Addo with Kurt Okraku (GFA president) and sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa play videoPresident Akufo-Addo with Kurt Okraku (GFA president) and sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was present at a farewell dinner for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their departure to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The event took place at the Golden Beam Hotel in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Also present were members of the Black Stars squad and technical team and Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials.

In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, Akufo-Addo delivered a farewell address to the team urging them to go and excel in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars have been camping in Kumasi since last week before playing out a goalless game against Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly.

Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January 2024 to 11th February 2024 

Watch some videos, photos from the event









