Watch Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris's response to the issue of LGBT in Ghana

Both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, confronted the issue of the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



Responding to the question at Jubilee House, in Accra, on Monday, March 27, Kamala Harris said that for her, being LGBTQ is a human right.



She added that every person has the right to live as s/he wants.



“Let me be clear about where we stand. First of all, for the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the board including those related to the LGBT community.



“And I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting and fighting for equality among all people and that all people be treated equally.



“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider and I consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change,” he said.



On his part, President Akufo-Addo refuted the suggestion that Ghana already had an anti-LGBT law.



He said that the anti-LGBT bill, which was championed by “only a hand full of MPs”, is currently being considered by Parliament.



Akufo-Addo added that even if the bill is passed, it will still have to be ratified by him.



The two leaders made these remarks while addressing the press after having bilateral talks at the Jubilee House as part of Kamala Harris's 3-day visit to Ghana.



