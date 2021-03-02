General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Wasting the money sugar daddies give to you is stupidity - Lady advices

play videoNaomi Commey is a makeup artist

Makeup artist, Naomi Commey has indicated that most slay queens waste monies given them by their sugar daddies or 'sponsors’.



According to her, she would never waste the opportunity to have a ’sponsor’ by investing in clothes and shoes.



In an interview with SVTV Africa, Naomi said "they don't see the opportunity in having a sponsor. If I had a sugar daddy, I would never buy clothes with all the money, that is stupidity.



"It's not good though but it's a matter of chance and they will always give you money."



Naomi’s advice to the slay queens is to make something out of the money they are given.



"Use the money your sugar daddies give you to establish a business and invest in your future," she advised.







