General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Waste is wealth – Dapaah

Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has stressed the need for effective waste management, stating that waste is wealth, depending on how it is managed.



Speaking before the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, 23 February 2021, Madam Cecilia Dapaah spoke about the need to stop open defamation to protect the country’s water bodies, something she said government is committed to working towards.



She further told the Appointments Committee that: "Accra is on course to becoming the cleanest city that the President said in absolute terms”.



“I think we are on course, looking at what we started doing and what I continued from my colleague”, she said.



“Most important of all, we have also, through the GAMA [Greater Accra Metropolitan Area] project, provided 3,300 household toilets”, adding: “That is also part of the cleanliness projects we have undertaken”.



She said a proposed Sanitation Fund will help achieve the goal.



“We are proposing that there should be a Sanitation Fund, either supplied by the government of Ghana or through a Sanitation Levy so that we will be well-equipped, financially, to take care of the gap in the financing of sanitation in this country.”