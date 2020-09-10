Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Wassa chief calls for support to complete abandoned police station project

The about 95% completed police station in Wassa Afransie

The Chief of Wassa Afransie in the Wassa Amanfi East Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Mua Gyaafo ll, has called for support from philanthropists, the IGP, NGOs, and the government to complete an abandoned police station and bungalow in the community.



According to Nana Mua Gyaafo ll, who doubles as 'Nsafuahene' for the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, the project when completed would consist of two police cells, the charge office, an ammunition room, an office for station officers, a CID office, and six water closest toilet facility.



He added that the police station which is currently 95% complete would also serve communities like; Wassa Nyamebekyere, Juokwaa, Asuogya Krobo, Wassa Henmang, Abrokyire Krobo, Adesu, and other nearby communities in Wassa Amenfi East.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Nana said the project was initiated in 2012 by the community and the traditional leaders due to lack of police station and high crime rate in the area.



He said, the traditional leaders aimed at constructing police bungalows to accommodate police officers who will be posted to the area but it was abandoned since there were no funds.



According to Nana Mua Gyaafo, the construction of the police station formed part of his social responsibilities to ensure that inhabitants in the area are fully protected from criminal activities.



The chief stated that his community, Wassa Afransie, and several other towns within the Wassa Amenfi East are living in fear over frequent armed robbery attacks.





