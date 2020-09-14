Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

Wassa Fiase queenmother declares support for Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Queen mother of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, has declared her support for the Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, ahead of election 2020, stressing that the “NDC is a party that is dear to our hearts”.



“I know you will take the seat and by God’s grace you will take the seat,” the Queen mother declared when the Vice Presidential Candidate paid a courtesy call on the Western Regional House of Chiefs.



Nana Abena Kunadjoa II stated that Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang has demonstrated clearly that she has the interest of women at heart, therefore, it will be instructive that she is supported.



“You have shown the desire to work with us and so we are also ready to work with you.”



She, however, advised her not to neglect anyone who will help her achieve her vision.



“As you are coming, many people are supporting you. I will plead that you don’t neglect them. I have observed that it is the feeling of neglect that leads to misgivings in the party”.



Chiefs cautioned against open support



But perhaps taking a cue from what the Queenmother of Wassa Fiase said, Paramount Chief for Nsien Traditional Area Awulai Agyefi Kwame admonished traditional leaders to be wary about their open support for politicians.



“… Let us be very careful. Some of us Nananom in an election year, if it is a sod-cutting or commissioning of projects, you will hear that, I Nana this or that, me, my elders and my queen mother, we will vote for you and you will win. Let us put a stop to it”.



Even though he admitted that people should be recognized for their contributions, he believes “open support especially from Nananom is not the best as for all you know not all your people support your declaration”.



Visit



Professor Opoku-Agyemang is embarking on a four-day tour of the Western Region.



She has been meeting and interacting with market women, identifiable groups, the clergy, Paramount Chiefs among others.



She has been very consistent with her message of peace in all her meetings.



“The sole purpose of us seeking for power is to serve. It is to change the lives of the very people that we are seeking the power from. It is as simple as that. It is however unfortunate that our political space has been characterized by insults and name calling. So much so that sometimes, some people see it as a normal thing. It is not normal and that is not what we are as a people. That has to change, that will change”.

