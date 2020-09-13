Regional News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Wassa-East NPP campaign team sworn-in

A-29-Member New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team has been sworn-in in the Wassa-East Constituency to ensure victory for the party in the December 7 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



The campaign team management has the Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Wilson Arthur, Mr Emmanuel Boakye as Chairman, Mr Kwaku Nyinaku, Patron, Zonal Commanders are Mr.J.B.Tawiah, leader of the Daboase team, Mr Mawuena Agbetowosor, Atobiase team and Mr Nyonkoa for the Atieku zone.



Others include constituency executives, coordinators, and a legal team headed by lawyer Mona Effah.



The party also outdoored a campaign team made up of ICT team, New Media, Security, Welfare, Resource and Past Executives.



The Deputy Western Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Afrifa Kantaka, who performed the swearing-in ceremony asked the team to redouble their efforts by moving from door-to-door to market the party to the electorate.



He urged the team to showcase the numerous development projects executed by Mr Wilson Arthur, some of which were from his pocket to the people.



According to Mr.Kantaka, under the Chairmanship of Mr.Ndede Siah, the party was poised to scoop 15 Parliamentary seats in the Western Region come December 7.



The Regional Chairman of the Party, Mr Ndede Siah appealed to all NPP faithful to forgive one another, bury their differences and unite for a landslide victory in the December 7 general elections.



He reminded party supporters that the NPP and NDC were not enemies but have different political ideologies based on which the discerning electorate, will give them the nod to govern the nation.



Mr Siah entreated the electorate to halt "the skirt and blouse" voting pattern but to vote for Mr Wilson Arthur as the Member of Parliament and retain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.



The Regional Treasurer of the NPP, Madam Homar Akasi Miezah, told the supporters said the works Mr Wilson Arthur and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had done in the last four years will speak for the party on December 7.



She urged the polling station executives to be vigilant to close the gap of 2,000 votes in the 2016 Parliamentary polls.



The Parliamentary aspirant for Wassa-East, Mr Arthur reiterated the need for extra vigilance by polling station executives and returning officers on voting day as elections were won at the polling stations.



Mr Arthur, who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa-East, identified development projects and social intervention initiatives the Assembly had executed to improve the living conditions of the people.

He said the support to cocoa farmers have been massive and overwhelming in the last three and half years as farmers received 1.5 million cocoa seedlings this year compared to 200,000 seedlings given to them previously.



Also, 160 cocoa spraying machines were given to the farmers to boost Cocoa production.



On education, he said, more than 1,800 BECE candidates had access to Secondary education to enjoy the Free Senior High School policy.



Mr Arthur said the construction of the Edwenase and Akutuase KG blocks, the Atobiase 6-unit classroom block, two dormitories plus 1,000 pieces of furniture to the Daboase Senior High Technical School among others were successes chalked to improve infrastructure in the education sector.



In the Health sector, the DCE mentioned the Essamang CHPS compound, the Hemang CHPS compound,the Krobo Out Patient Department (OPD), among others.



Touching on the road network, Mr Arthur mentioned the on-going asphalt overlay of the Broyedru-Ateiku road, the Dormama and Atobiase roads which have been awarded on contract, adding that the bridge after Subri was being turned into steel.



The DCE said the Aseda Foundation had been contracted to equip the youth with skills training with funds from the GNPC Foundation.



He said skills training centres were established from the Minerals Development Fund(MDF) at Ateiku, Akutuase and Ntomire.



Mr Arthur said under the 1D1F project, a Rubber factory was established at Dompim and would start production in October.



The factory is expected to employ 100 workers.



On access to safe and potable water, Mr Arthur said the Assembly in partnership with NUMA Water had built mechanized boreholes in more than 160 communities.



Mr Arthhur said Jobs Centres would be established to help the youth gain employment and procure vehicles for drivers to work and pay later.



Mr Arthur reminded polling station executives to add at least 20 votes to the 2016 results to beat the NDC incumbent MP.

