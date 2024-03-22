You are here: HomeNews2024 03 22Article 1922597

Regional News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wassa East DCE orders queen mother's arrest over galamsey at school backyard

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

A galamsey site is located right at the backyard of Accra New Town Basic School A galamsey site is located right at the backyard of Accra New Town Basic School

The District Chief Executive for Wassa East District in the Western Region, Emmanuel Kwakye has caused the arrest of the queen mother of Accra New Town, Nana Akwah Akua, over unchecked illegal mining (galamsey) activities in the town.

Her arrest followed reports of active galamsey activities taking place at the backyard of Accra New Town Basic School which was threatening the safety of students and the serenity of their learning environment.

According to a report by Despite Media’s Listowel Aboagye Dacosta, the DCE upon hearing of the report went to the town and sought an explanation from the queen about the illegal activities.

She is said to have failed to give tangible reasons for her failure to stop the illegal mining hence the decision by the DCE to cause her arrest to aid police investigation.

Earlier videos showed active galamsey taking place on the school premises with the noise from the machinery causing a distraction to the learners.

However, according to the UTV report, the illegal miners at the time of the DCE’s arrival with the police had packed up from the site and gone into hiding.







GA/SARA

Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:






GA/SARA

Watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



Comments:
This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment