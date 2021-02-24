Regional News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wassa Amenfi East: Two killed as two vehicles collide on Bawdie-Akropong road

The accident occurred between two cars, a Hyundai van (Trotro) and a Toyota Corolla

Correspondence from Western Region



Two people have died in an accident that happened at Bawdie in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.



The accident occurred between two cars, a Hyundai van (Trotro) with registration number GX- 3902-17 and a Toyota Corolla with registration number GM- 2486-12.



The Hyundai van had loaded from Wassa Akropong heading towards Bogoso while the Toyota Corolla on top speed was moving from Bogoso to Wassa Akropong.



According to an eyewitness, there was a head on collision at a curve near the Bawdie Police Barrier killing two people in the Toyota Corolla instantly and injuring others.



The injured victims are receiving treatment at Wassa Akropong Hospital, while the mortal remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Bawdie morgue.



The Police MTTD at Bawdie are investigating the cause of the accident.



