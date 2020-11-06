Politics of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Ananpansah B Abraham, Contributor

Wasipewura crowns Prof. Opoku Agyemang 'Queen of Patience'

Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang with her campaign team members

The running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has been crowned as Chief of Patience at Wasipe in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.



The Chieftaincy title was conferred on her by the Paramount Chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty Wasipewura Mumuni Anyame Kabasagye II together with his Queen Mothers under the skin name,"Kanyitiwurche," which literally means "Queen of Patience".



This is in recognition of her contribution towards promoting decency in our body politics and preaching peace and unity in the country before, during and after the December polls.



The former Minister of Education in her two days tour of the Savannah Region, assured residents of Daboya, Linginsi, Disa and Singa of massive development adding that"the next John Mahama administration will construct roads, markets, health centres, schools and improve economic development of women and the youth".



At Damongo,the running mate received the blessings of Yagbonwura and reiterated the fact that this year's election is all about showing good track records by the various political parties.



Whilst commiserating with the people of Laribanga over the demise of the Chief Imam,the former Vice Chancellor was optimistic that the NDC government will change the face of politics in Ghana and bring massive development to Savannah Region.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.