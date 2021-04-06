Washed-ashore fish is our Easter blessing – W/R Coastal dwellers

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Residents along coastal lines at Axim-Bewire in the Western Region, contrary to warnings from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) are rather delighted by the unexplained phenomenon of fish being washed ashore over the weekend.



The residents who were in a celebratory mood after the incident, insist these fish are safe for consumption as it is God’s way of blessing them.



Dolphin-like mammals and large numbers of different fish species washed ashore along the coasts of Axim-Bewire in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Osu in the Greater Accra Region and Keta in the Volta Region in the past few days.



Happy FM/e.TV correspondent in the Western Region, Akosua Djabaa reporting from Axim disclosed that after the news reached media houses in the region, they all rushed to verify the unexplained phenomenon.



Akosua who counted about 80 of the dolphin-like fishes shared that some were dead whilst others were still alive when they hit the shores.



Sharing the reactions of residents after the fishes washed ashore with Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show, Akosua recounted, “Many of these residents claim the fish washing ashore is God’s blessing to them for the Easter festivities. With this thinking, they took a lot of the fishes home to eat”.



According to her, the dolphin-like fish is a rare one in the community and because of its commercial value, residents have also prepared some for sale.



Although the Acting Western Regional Director of Fisheries cannot give reasons for the phenomenon, he has assured the media that investigations are currently ongoing and warned residents against consuming these fishes.



Akosua however revealed that his warning came late as “residents had already picked the fishes home before the authorities came round. And after the warning issued by the Fisheries department, we have not heard of any indigene returning the fish”, she stated.



