Wards of NPP guru, senior police officers among dismissed UG law students

The Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law Prof. Raymond Atuguba is leaving no sacred cow as the school dismissed 23 non-performing students, including the ward of an influential New Patriotic Party(NPP) Functionary who now heads a State Energy Company.



Among the dismissed students are senior police officials and associates of the parliament of Ghana who reportedly tried various means to halt their dismissal to no avail.



MyNewsGh.com announced last week how the University of Ghana School of Law dismissed the 23 students for Academic non-performance.



In an uncharacteristic manner, the school published the ID numbers and names of the failed students making it easier for them to be identified and stigmatized.



The full list which is in possession of MyNewsGh.com had four (4) regular Law students dismissed while 19 were weekend students admitted over the past 1 and 2 years to pursue the Postgraduate LLB Degree.



The dismissed students who were informed weeks ago had the option to reapply to the school and go through a new admission process.



The School of Law of the University of Ghana is the premier center for legal education in Ghana and continues to lead the way in preparing students for the legal profession.



Students who graduate from the University of Ghana School of Law apply to the Ghana School of Law Makola in order to train to become lawyers.



The UG School of Law was first established as a department of the Faculty of Social Studies in the 1958/59 academic year, becoming a Faculty in 1960/61 then eventually a full-fledged school in the 2014/15 academic year.



