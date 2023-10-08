'Wanton display of arrogance of power and indiscipline' - Alan Kyerematen berates 'NPP' attack on UTV

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

An independent aspiring presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, Alan Kyerematen has waded into the conversations surrounding the alleged attack by the NPP on a panel member of United Showbiz.



Alan who resigned from the New Patriotic Party last month (September 25) has criticised the party for allowing such actions to be displayed at the premises of United Television.



He explained that even if a body is not happy about a certain content the media is churning out, the constitution and tenets of the country frown on the oppression of the media.



He further stated that the actions of the supposed NPP thugs stem from the indiscipline that has eaten into the fabric of Ghanaian society and is hampering the growth and progress of the country.



“I strongly condemn yesterday's attack on members of @utvghana’s Showbiz program, which is a blatant violation of Freedom of the Media and Free Speech- two fundamental principles enshrined in our Constitution. This incident was a wanton display of arrogance of power and indiscipline, issues that have hindered our progress as a nation for far too long.



“Our Constitution, particularly Article 162, strongly safeguards the independence of the media, and vehemently opposes any interference or harassment based on editorial opinions, views, or content,” Alan wrote on X. (sic)



The politician, however, commended the police for their swift response by arresting the 16 thugs who stormed the UTV studios while the United Showbiz was airing on Saturday, October 7, 2023.



“I commend the swift response of our law enforcement agencies in addressing this incident. It is of utmost importance that we protect and uphold the media's independence and hold those responsible for this attack accountable,” he added.



Background



In a shocking turn of events, alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. An extended break in production followed the evident confusion on the host's face before the programme was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggest that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to these reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos on social media depict a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



Read Alan's post below:





I strongly condemn yesterday's attack on members of @utvghana’s #UnitedShowbiz program, which is a blatant violation of Freedom of the Media and Free Speech- two fundamental principles enshrined in our Constitution. This incident was a wanton display of arrogance of power and… — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) October 8, 2023

