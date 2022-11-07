Wangara overlord hails government for unprecedented development in Kintampo Zongo

Regional News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: Adams Hamid Wumpini

The paramount chief of the Wangara community in Ghana, Nana Fanyima III, has commended the Akufo-Addo led government for the massive roads infrastructure and other developmental projects it has provided for the Zongo community in Kintampo.



The national president of the council of Zongo chiefs, in a speech he delivered on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Kintampo during the celebration of the 2022 Benkadi Kurubi Festival stated for instance that, the roads in the Zongo community in Kintampo have never seen a face-lift since the colonial days.



"Nana chairman, I want you to join me to thank the government of Ghana for giving a face-lift to some selected deplorable town roads in Kintampo under the Zongo Development Fund. These roads never saw rehabilitation since the colonial days," he said.



Nana Fanyima III, however, expressed concern over the delay in completion of some other roads as well as lack of drains in some parts of Kintampo and appealed for their speedy completion.



He furthered that there was a need for the government to develop the rich tourist sites in Kintampo in order to realize the economic potentials.



"As we appreciate the good work this government has done to the people of Kintampo, I wish to therefore appeal for the continuation and completion of Kintampo town roads and construction of storm drains at "Abontrodu" stream in order to stop erosion which is gradually moving into the main Kintampo Municipal Assembly road and nearby houses.



"Kintampo is blessed with rich tourist attraction sites such as the geographical market of Kintampo, slave market, waterfalls, European cemetery and several of British operational offices during the colonial days. Apart from the waterfalls which is developed, others need to be developed in order to realize their economic potentials," he added.





