Wamase-Apire road will be fixed – MP assures residents

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has assured residents of Wamase and Apire in the Kwadaso Municipality of his commitment to fixing the road networks in the area.



Speaking at a town hall meeting organised at Apire, Dr. Nyarko said unity was key to promoting development in the communities.



The meeting, the fourth in the series, was to afford the MP and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the opportunity to learn at first hand the challenges facing the residents in the area and how best they could be resolved.



Dr. Nyarko said the town hall meeting was to provide residents the platform to discuss the development of their communities and suggest means of resolving them.



He appealed to parents to monitor their children, take good care of them and also give them good advice to make them become better persons in the future.



The MP said it was important for community members to come together to decide on projects which were of priority to them, for consideration and implementation and appealed to the residents to unite to help develop the community to better their living conditions.



Dr. Nyarko assured the residents that he and the MCE would work together to beef up the security in the two communities and presented 10 pieces of 150W Led streetlights bulbs to the assembly member for the area to fix in the communities.



He promised to work with the MCE and the executives of the Constituency to help develop Wamase and Apire.



Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, on his part, appealed to the people to rally behind the Assembly and the MP, to help bring the needed development to the communities.



He pledged to do everything in his power to strengthen the security in the two communities by expanding the Police post to help fight against crime.



The Assembly Member of the area, Mr. Frank Baffour Awuah, commended the MP for initiating the meeting to know the challenges of the people and proffer solutions.



He appealed to the MP and MCE to help fix the road networks in the area.