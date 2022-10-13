Walking, leaping and praising God - Agradaa sings her way into court again

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

The embattled founder of the Heavenway Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng (Nana Agradaa), has arrived in court in a very hearty mood, singing a calm Gospel song.



The former fetish priestess is in court over scam allegations levelled against her by scores of her church members who visited the worship center on Friday, October 7, 2022, under the pretext that she would double monies for them.



Unfortunately for many of these people, they left the church sorely disappointed and betrayed after the former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, supposedly chased them out after she had taken their monies.



After the public uproar, she was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022, and made her first appearance in court on Monday, October 10.



She was denied bail to reappear on Thursday, October 13, 2022, but her entrance came with more than just a walk into the court room.



Mobbed by journalists, security detail with her, and some of her close associates, a bubbly Nana Agradaa sang her way into the premises of the Accra Circuit Court 9 with Hannah Marfo’s Yen Som Obiara (Ototrobonsu).



